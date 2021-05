Baragar walked one batter in one inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Baragar bounced back well after taking the loss in a sloppy outing during Friday's loss. The southpaw has been fairly reliable with a 0.71 ERA and six holds across 12.2 innings. He has just a 10:8 K:BB and a 1.42 WHIP, so he has enjoyed some good luck in his strong start to the season.