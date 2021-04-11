Baragar (2-0) allowed one walk and struck out one over one inning to earn the win Saturday versus the Rockies.

Baragar pitched the sixth inning, and he was the first of four Giants relievers to keep a scoreless line. He became the pitcher of record when Brandon Crawford launched a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. Baragar has pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, two walks and one hit over three appearances this season. He's most likely to see his work come in the middle innings in 2021.