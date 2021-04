Baragar retired the only batter he faced to earn a hold in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Baragar relieved Johnny Cueto (lat) with two outs in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old Baragar got a groundout from Joey Votto to end the inning. Baragar has only worked two innings in four appearances. He's given up one hit and two walks with a 2-0 record and one hold.