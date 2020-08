Baragar (2-0) earned a one-out win in Saturday's contest against the Rangers, striking out the only batter he faced.

Baragar has two wins this season, and both have come in relief. He was coming off a disappointing outing -- two earned runs and three hits in 1.2 innings against the Padres on July 30 -- so this game should boost his confidence moving forward. Despite that impressive win-loss record coming off the bullpen, Baragar should remain in a long-relief role for the time being.