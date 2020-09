Baragar (4-1) earned the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning one.

Baragar has been one of the most trustworthy arms in the Giants bullpen and pushed his streak of scoreless appearances to eight, posting a 0.48 WHIP and 6.5 K/9 in that stretch. He owns a 5.51 ERA in 16 appearances out of the bullpen this season but is clearly trending in the right direction.