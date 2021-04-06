Baragar (1-0) allowed a hit in a third of an inning but picked up the win as the Giants defeated the Padres 3-2 Monday night.

Baragar replaced Matt Wisler in the sixth needing just one out to escape the inning as he was brought in to face the top of the Padres' order. He let up an infield single to Jake Cronenworth to advance a runner into scoring position but got Ha-Seong Kim to pop out to end the little scoring threat. The Giants ended up scoring in the following inning which allowed for Baragrar to pick up his first win of the young season.