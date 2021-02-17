Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Baragar will be stretched out this spring and have the opportunity to compete for a starting role, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Johnny Cueto and Kevin Gausman can be considered locks for rotation spots, while offseason pickups Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood and Aaron Sanchez also look to be in good position to win starting roles after all signed one-year contracts containing at least $3 million guaranteed. As a result, Baragar may be little more than an insurance option for the rotation, though he could change that narrative if he's able to build on his promising 2020 season with a strong spring. The 26-year-old had previously been a full-time starter while moving up through the Giants' farm system, but he made all but one of his 24 appearances as a rookie in relief. Even if he falls short in his bid for the rotation, Baragar will be in good shape to win an Opening Day bullpen role after he submitted a 4.03 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over his 22.1 innings last season.