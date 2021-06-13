The Giants optioned Baragar to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Though he was brought back from the injured list Friday and ended up picking up a save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Baragar ultimately won't stick around in the San Francisco bullpen. The 27-year-old lefty maintains a tidy 0.49 ERA in 22 appearances this season, but his other ratios (1.36 WHIP, 6.9 K/9, 5.4 BB/9) paint a less rosy picture of his performance.