The Giants optioned Baragar to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Though he was brought back from the injured list Friday and ended up picking up a save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Baragar ultimately won't stick around in the San Francisco bullpen. The 27-year-old lefty maintains a tidy 0.49 ERA in 22 appearances this season, but his other ratios (1.36 WHIP, 6.9 K/9, 5.4 BB/9) paint a less rosy picture of his performance.
More News
-
Giants' Caleb Baragar: Records save in return from IL•
-
Giants' Caleb Baragar: Returns from injured list•
-
Giants' Caleb Baragar: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Caleb Baragar: Resumes throwing Friday•
-
Giants' Caleb Baragar: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Giants' Caleb Baragar: Back on track with hold•