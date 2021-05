Baragar was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to May 29.

The 27-year-old apparently suffered the injury when he last pitched Friday and delivered 1.1 scoreless frames. Baragar has a 0.52 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB over 17.1 innings for the Giants this season, and it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined.