Baragar pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

Baragar was one of four relievers to contribute a perfect inning in the low-scoring game Sunday. The southpaw has yet to allow a run this season. He's given up two hits and two walks with four strikeouts across 3.1 innings and now has three holds in six outings. He's also posted a 2-0 record.