Baragar picked up the save in a 2-1 win over the Nationals in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing an unearned run on one hit in one inning.

Baragar came on for the eighth inning as the seventh San Francisco pitcher to protect a 2-0 lead and immediately surrendered an RBI double to bring the winning run to the plate. Fortunately, he was able to induce a double play after hitting Victor Robles and forced Trea Turner to pop out for the final out of the game and his first career save. The lefty has impressed with only a single earned run allowed in 18.1 innings this year for a sterling 0.49 ERA though a 3.61 FIP indicates a portion of that has been luck.