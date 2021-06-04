Baragar (elbow) threw long toss prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Baragar landed on the 10-day injured list on May 30 with elbow inflammation. The fact that he's already able to throw long toss figures to be a positive development as far as a return timeline is concerned. No official timetable for a return to the Giants' bullpen has been established at this point, but the left-hander being activated when eligible June 8 doesn't seem to be out of the question. Baragar has posted a stellar 0.52 ERA to go along with a 14:11 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season.