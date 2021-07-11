The Giants recalled Baragar from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.
The lefty posted a 0.49 ERA in 18.1 innings with the Giants before being optioned June 13. Baragar's numbers at Triple-A have been much less impressive, though, as he has a 9.45 ERA in 6.2 innings at that level. Tyler Beede, who pitched Saturday and wouldn't have been available for the final game before the break, was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
