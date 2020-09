Baragar will serve as the opener Wednesday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Baragar will make his first major-league start as the opener during Wednesday's contest. The southpaw hasn't lasted more than two innings in any of his 21 appearances this season as he carries a 4.58 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 19.2 innings across 21 appearances. The Giants haven't yet named who will serve as the primary pitcher, but Logan Webb is a strong candidate to do so.