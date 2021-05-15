Baragar (2-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Pirates after allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks in just two-thirds of an inning.

Baragar came in for the 11th inning trying to preserve a 2-1 lead but was unable to do so. He allowed a leadoff triple to Adam Frazier that evened the game up at 2-2 and the Pirates eventually walked it off on a sacrifice fly that brought Frazier home from third. The 27-year-old has been really solid so far aside from Friday's disappointing performance, as he owns a 0.77 ERA and also has five holds in 15 appearances.