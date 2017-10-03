Play

Gindl signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday.

Gindl spent 2017 at Double-A Richmond, hitting .284/.335/.533 in 44 games. The 29-year-old has not appeared in the major leagues since 2014 with Milwaukee, and will have to show some consistency at the plate to make it back.

