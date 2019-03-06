Giants' Cameron Maybin: Arrest will not affect roster shot
Maybin's arrest on suspicion of a DUI this past weekend will not affect his status with the Giants leading up to the regular season, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson reports.
Maybin stated that both manager Bruce Bochy and GM Farhan Zaidi told the outfielder that "the arrest will not affect his standing on making the team, and he's expected to backup Steven Duggar in center field." This news not only confirms that the team is willing to give the veteran a second chance following his off-field incident, but it also shed light on management's current plans for him as a backup outfielder. A lot can change between now and the beginning of the season, but it appears that Maybin will continue to be a part of the Giants' outfield competition.
