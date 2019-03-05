Maybin was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on Friday, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear what response MLB or the Giants will have to the situation, though Maybin has played in three spring training games since the incident. A suspension is possible, though Maybin is only in camp on a minor-league deal and doesn't have a firm grip on a roster spot, so there's no guarantee he's still with the team when the time for any potential disciplinary action comes.

