Giants' Cameron Maybin: Collects first spring hits
Maybin went 2-for-3 with a double in Monday's spring loss to the Dodgers.
Maybin led off against a southpaw, a role that could be in his future in a potential platoon in center with Steven Duggar. The Giants' outfield is a wide open competition with a myriad of potential candidates competing this spring at all three positions, so the 32-year-old could play his way into a larger role as we get closer to Opening Day. Maybin's bat has been inconsistent across his 12 years of service, but his speed on the basepaths is unquestioned even in the latter stages of his career, so there is some fantasy intrigue if he were able to win a starting job out of camp.
