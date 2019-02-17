Maybin agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder split 2018 between the Marlins and Mariners, posting a .249/.326/.336 slash line with four home runs and 10 stolen bases. He isn't what he used to be at the plate, but Maybin can still run well if his 33 steals in 2017 are any indication. He figures to be a legitimate contender for one of the Giants' outfield spots given the dearth of experienced options in camp.