Maybin was scratched from Friday's spring game, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

No reason for Maybin's removal has been given at this point. Gerardo Parra will slide over to cover center field in place of Maybin, while Connor Joe enters the lineup as the left fielder.

