Giants' Cameron Maybin: Removed from lineup
Maybin was scratched from Friday's spring game, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
No reason for Maybin's removal has been given at this point. Gerardo Parra will slide over to cover center field in place of Maybin, while Connor Joe enters the lineup as the left fielder.
More News
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Arrest won't affect roster shot•
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Arrested for possible DUI•
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Collects first spring hits•
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Inks NRI deal with San Francisco•
-
Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Collects two hits, steals base•
-
Mariners' Cameron Maybin: Plates four in blowout win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Player Rankings: 11-20
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 11-20 in our consensus...