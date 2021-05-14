Doval allowed a run on two hits in one inning to earn a hold in Thursday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Doval gave up a solo home run to Will Craig in the eighth inning, but that was the extent of the damage. The 23-year-old Doval has now allowed an alarming four homers in 9.1 innings. He's at a 6.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB with five holds and two blown saves in 11 outings. San Francisco has a number of steadier options in the bullpen -- Doval could be limited to lower-leverage assignments until he can keep the ball in the yard.