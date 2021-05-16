Doval allowed two runs on two hits, a walk and a hit by pitch with one strikeout in one-third of an inning in Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh. He was charged with a blown save.

The right-hander entered the seventh inning with two outs on the board, but he quickly lost control. He allowed two inherited runners to score and then surrendered a game-tying two-run double to Jacob Stallings. Doval has plenty of power in his arm, but the control isn't there yet. The 23-year-old has an 8.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 9.2 innings. He's taken three blown saves and added five holds in 12 outings.