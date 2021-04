Doval allowed a run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in one inning during Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He was charged with a blown save.

Doval gave up a game-tying solo shot to Bryce Harper in the seventh inning. The 23-year-old Doval has four strikeouts and two holds in three outings. He's allowed two hits, a walk and a run. The right-hander will likely see most of his work in the middle innings as he adjusts to the major-league level.