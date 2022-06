Doval pitched a clean ninth inning to pick up the save in a 7-5 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

It was a dominant inning for Doval, who didn't allow a baserunner and threw nine of his 11 pitches for strikes. The game ended on a nasty 100.8 mph cutter to Daniel Vogelbach which caught him looking for strike three. Doval has now converted 11 of 13 save chances for far this season, and he boasts a 10.4 K/9 rate which is appropriate for a shut-down closer.