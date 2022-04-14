Doval allowed a hit, a walk, and a hit batsman in one inning while striking out two to earn his first save in a 2-1 win Wednesday over San Diego.

After loading the bases with two outs, Doval struck out Matt Beaty to end the game. It was his first save opportunity since his Opening Day blown save. Of the three save opportunities the Giants have had so far, Doval has been called upon twice with Dominic Leone receiving the other chance. Doval has now pitched in four of the first five games and, while it's unclear who the primary closer for San Francisco is, he is certainly in the mix.