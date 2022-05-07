Doval (0-1) took the loss during Friday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Doval recorded the final out of a tie game in the eighth with runners on first and third but surrendered a run on two hits in the ninth to fall in line for the loss. It was only the third multi-inning appearance during the 24-year-old's brief career, though he was able to escape with only 16 pitches despite facing six batters and recording two strikeouts. Doval holds a 3.09 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings, but only has four saves with the most recent coming nearly two weeks ago on April 25th.