Doval pitched one inning and allowed an inherited runner to score with one walk to earn a hold in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Doval entered the contest after starter Alex Wood got into trouble by allowing the first four batters in the seventh inning to reach base. The 23-year-old Doval allowed one inherited runner to score on a double play before escaping the jam. The right-hander is up to three holds and a blown save in five appearances. He also has a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB across his first five major-league innings.