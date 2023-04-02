Doval collected his first save of the season in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Yankees, giving up one run on two hits and two walks in the ninth inning while striking out one.

It wasn't pretty, but after allowing a run with one out, Doval induced a double play from Giancarlo Stanton to escape his jam. The right-hander recorded 27 saves in 2022 while emerging as an elite high-leverage arm for the Giants and he likely has some leash in the closer role, but if Doval continues to struggle, manager Gabe Kapler has other options he can turn to in the ninth.