Doval picked up the save in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Brewers. He allowed one walk while striking out two over one scoreless inning.

Doval has now tossed three straight scoreless outings since blowing his first save of the year against the Padres. The right-hander has decent numbers, sporting a 2.57 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP on the year. However, having a blown save and two losses this early in the year isn't the best look for any reliever. The 25-year-old needs to be more consistent before being considered a premiere option.