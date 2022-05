Doval issued one walk in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out two and earning a save over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Doval worked around a two-out walk to secure his fifth save of the season and first since April 25. He brought his ERA back down to 2.84 alongside an 18:6 K:BB through 12.2 innings. The 24-year-old has converted each of his five save chances since blowing an opportunity in his first appearance of the year.