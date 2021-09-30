Doval earned the save against Arizona on Wednesday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out two batters.

Doval was called upon to protect a 1-0 lead in a contest with significant playoff implications. The rookie handled the high-pressure situation with ease, needing only 10 pitches to set the side down in order. With Jake McGee (oblique) on the injured list, Doval has stepped up to record the save each of the past two days. His opportunity has been well-earned, as the right-hander has yet to allow a run while registering an impressive 16:3 K:BB across 12.1 innings in September.