Doval (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and also allowed an inherited runner to score without recording an out as he took the loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Colorado.

Doval entered with a one-run lead to protect, but he gave up a single to C.J. Cron and a walkoff three-run home run to Charlie Blackmon. The loss was the first decision of Doval's career. The hard-throwing right-hander now owns an 8.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 6.2 innings. He has three holds and two blown saves in eight appearances. Doval has given up three home runs -- he'll need to keep the ball in the park to produce more consistently positive results.