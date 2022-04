Doval allowed one hit and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against Washington.

Doval had a three-run cushion to work with, though he was never in danger. He allowed a single to the second batter he faced, but he still needed only 16 pitches to record his third save of the season. Doval is sharing save chances with Jake McGee, though he has now turned in six consecutive scoreless outings to make his case for a larger share of the closer role.