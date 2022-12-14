Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old turned down his $35.1 million player option with Minnesota for 2023 and cashed in on a megadeal with San Francisco. Correa had a .291/.366/.467 slash line with 22 home runs, 64 RBI and 70 runs in 136 games last season. The deal includes no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, so Correa will be in the Bay Area through the 2035 campaign, unless he approves of a trade destination.