The Giants acquired De La Rosa, catcher Jesus Rodriguez, right-hander Trystan Vrieling and third baseman Parks Harber (undisclosed) from the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Camilo Doval.

Of the four prospects the Giants acquired in the deal, De La Rosa is furthest away from reaching the big leagues, as he's yet to make his debut in affiliated ball. The 17-year-old lefty may possess the most long-term upside of the quartet, however; he's submitted an impressive 36:5 K:BB in 22 innings in the Dominican Summer League.