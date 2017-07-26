Moncrief's contract was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Formerly a pitcher in the Indians organization, Moncrief reinvented himself as an outfielder and has found some success in the minors this season (.770 OPS in 71 games). With the Giants' outfielder depleted by injuries, he'll head to the big leagues to offer some depth to the team, although it's unlikely that he'll get close to regular playing time given that the current starters at each spot have been playing well.