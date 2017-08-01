Giants' Carlos Moncrief: Records first major-league hit
Moncrief got the start in right field Monday, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in an 8-5 loss to the Athletics.
The 28-year-old rookie received his first start in the majors and responded with his first hit and RBI of his career. He was filling in for Hunter Pence (rest) on Monday, so it is unclear if the Giants plan to give him more looks in the outfield going forward, or if he will continue to be used primarily off the bench. Moncrief earned his call up by batting .287 with Triple-A Sacramento this season, but with just two home runs and four steals in 190 minor-league plate appearances, he doesn't project as a useful fantasy option even if he were to get an extended look at some point this season.
More News
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...