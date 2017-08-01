Moncrief got the start in right field Monday, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in an 8-5 loss to the Athletics.

The 28-year-old rookie received his first start in the majors and responded with his first hit and RBI of his career. He was filling in for Hunter Pence (rest) on Monday, so it is unclear if the Giants plan to give him more looks in the outfield going forward, or if he will continue to be used primarily off the bench. Moncrief earned his call up by batting .287 with Triple-A Sacramento this season, but with just two home runs and four steals in 190 minor-league plate appearances, he doesn't project as a useful fantasy option even if he were to get an extended look at some point this season.