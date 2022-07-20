Rodon (finger) is listed as the Giants' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Following his most recent start last Thursday against the Brewers, Rodon relayed that he was dealing with a blood blister and a split nail to a finger on his pitching hand. Though neither issue was viewed as a major concern, Rodon still chose to err on the side of caution by withdrawing from Tuesday's All-Star Game and using the break to heal up. He appears to be feeling fine as the Giants begin their second-half schedule, as the team could have pushed his next start back to later in the four-game series with the Dodgers if there was truly any worry about his health.