Rodon (3-0) registered the win during Tuesday's 8-2 victory over Oakland, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Rodon brought his top-tier stuff for the fourth time in as many games this season and cruised to an easy victory following six strong innings. The first-year-Giant has now struck out at least eight batters while allowing no more than one run in all four starts this season and ranks among the league leaders in most major pitching categories, with his 38 strikeouts leading second-place Corbin Burnes by five. Rodon will look to carry over his exceptional April performance on Tuesday against the Dodgers.