Rodon may not make his final start of the regular season due to workload management, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Manger Gabe Kapler noted Monday that there's a possibility the ace won't make his final scheduled start of the season Tuesday against the Padres, noting his increase in workload during the 2022 campaign. Rodon owns a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with a 237:52 K:BB across 178 frames, a career high for the southpaw. The team has yet to make a final decision, however.