Rodon has both a blood blister and a split nail, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's possible the issues explain why Rodon allowed eight hits in five innings against the Brewers on Thursday, though he struck out seven batters and only allowed one run, so it's hard to say he pitched poorly. The lefty won't pitch in the All-Star Game as a result of his finger troubles, but it's not yet clear whether either issue will delay his first start of the second half.
