Rodon (10-6) gave up one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings to earn the win in a 7-3 victory over the Athletics on Saturday.

Rodon continued his excellent 2022 campaign by holding the Athletics to only one run on a Sean Murphy single. The performance wasn't his most dominant, but he did enough to pick up his tenth win of the season while lowering his ERA to back under 3.00. The hard-throwing lefty now boasts a 161:39 K:BB in 128.1 innings this season to go along with an ERA of 2.95. He tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup at home against the Pirates in his next expected start.