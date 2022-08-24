Rodon (12-6) earned a win after he pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits while striking out 10 in Tuesday's victory over the Tigers.

Rodon was in full command Tuesday, tossing six scoreless innings before the Tigers finally scratched a run across in the bottom of the seventh, accounting for all the damage against him. The left-hander registered double-digit punchouts for the second straight start and fourth time in six outings. Rodon has now compiled three consecutive quality starts, allowing four runs over 19 innings while striking out 28 batters over that stretch. He now owns a 2.81 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 189 strikeouts over 147.1 frames in 25 outings this season.