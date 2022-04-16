Rodon (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Guardians.

Rodon tossed six shutout frames, yielding just one hit, one walk and a hit batter during that stretch. The only damage against him was a seventh-inning sacrifice fly by Owen Miller. Rodon forced nine whiffs and got 22 called strikes, throwing 90 total pitches in the outing. The 29-year-old is sporting a 21:4 K:BB and a 1.50 ERA through 12 innings. He's expected to face the Mets in New York next season.