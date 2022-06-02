Rodon didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw fired 64 of 98 pitches for strikes and was still the pitcher of record when the Giants took a 5-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but the bullpen quickly squandered it. Rodon has seen his season-opening hot streak fade and has completed six innings only once in his last four starts, leaving him with a 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 70:21 K:BB through 55 innings.