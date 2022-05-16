Rodon (4-2) was handed the loss during Sunday's 15-6 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Rodon struggled from the start, surrendering four runs in the first inning and four more in the fourth before being pulled in what was easily his worst outing. The eight runs surrendered exceed the seven the 29-year-old had given up through his first six starts, nearly doubling his ERA from 1.80 to 3.49 in the process. Also of concern is the three strikeouts Rodon has tallied in two of his last three outings, though a 12-strikeout performance is sandwiched between. He'll look to get back on track against San Diego next weekend.