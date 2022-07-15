Rodon allowed a run on eight hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Thursday.

After a 112-pitch complete game his last time out, Rodon was significantly less efficient Thursday. He threw 68 of 99 pitches for strikes, but the 11 baserunners he allowed matched a season high. The southpaw was able to limit the damage to an Andrew McCutchen sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Rodon has a 2.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 131:35 K:BB through 105 innings in 18 starts, and he'll be heading to the All-Star Game next week in Los Angeles.