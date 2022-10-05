Rodon was feeling under the weather Tuesday and was placed on the 15-day injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The left-hander was originally slated to start Tuesday but instead had his final turn through the rotation skipped with the Giants already eliminated from postseason contention, and the team opted to move him to the IL to free up a spot on the active roster. Alex Cobb is pitching against the Padres in his place. Rodon closed out the year with a 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 237:52 K:BB across a career-high 178 innings, and he's likely to decline his player option for 2023 and become a free agent during the offseason.