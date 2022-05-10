Rodon (4-1) earned the win over Colorado on Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 12 over six innings.

The left-hander had Colorado batters on their toes throughout the contest, racking up 23 swinging strikes and tying a season high with 12 punchouts. He gave up a pair of runs in the fifth inning but didn't allow any extra-base hits and kept the Rockies off the scoreboard in each of his other five frames. Rodon's ERA actually increased to 1.80 despite the quality start, and he pushed his record to 4-1 on the campaign. He has been everything the Giants hoped he would be when acquiring him in the offseason, as he leads MLB with 53 strikeouts while stepping into the ace role on the staff. He'll look to keep rolling in a projected start in St. Louis this weekend.